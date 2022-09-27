HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd. in Seffner (Pet Friendly)
  • Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City (Pet Friendly)
  • Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St. in Tampa
  • Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St. in Tampa
  • Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia
  • Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa
  • Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma
  • Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
  • Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz (Pet Friendly)
  • Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd. in Valrico
  • Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa
  • Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview
  • Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr. in Tampa
  • Cypress Creek Elementary, 4040 19th Ave. NE in Ruskin
  • Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd. in Odessa
  • Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd. in Seffner
  • Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City
  • Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd. in Tampa
  • Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd. in Tampa
  • Shields Middle, 15732 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin (Pet Friendly)
  • Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa
  • Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa
  • Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
  • Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr. in Lithia (Pet Friendly)
  • Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon
  • Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico
  • Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd. in Plant City
  • Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz
  • McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz
  • Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr. in Tampa
  • Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
  • Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview
  • Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
  • Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City
  • Dorothy York Innovation Academy, 5995 Covington Garden Drive in Apollo Beach
  • Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia
  • Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St. in Tampa
  • Wilson Elementary, 702 English St. in Plant City
  • Cannella Elementary, 10707 Nixon Rd. in Tampa
  • Erwin Tech, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
  • Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672 in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
  • Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd. in Dover (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
  • Riverview High School School, 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

Evacuation Zones

  • Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A and B

Contacts