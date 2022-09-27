HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd. in Seffner (Pet Friendly)
- Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City (Pet Friendly)
- Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St. in Tampa
- Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St. in Tampa
- Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia
- Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa
- Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma
- Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
- Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz (Pet Friendly)
- Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd. in Valrico
- Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa
- Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview
- Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr. in Tampa
- Cypress Creek Elementary, 4040 19th Ave. NE in Ruskin
- Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd. in Odessa
- Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd. in Seffner
- Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City
- Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd. in Tampa
- Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd. in Tampa
- Shields Middle, 15732 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin (Pet Friendly)
- Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa
- Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa
- Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
- Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr. in Lithia (Pet Friendly)
- Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon
- Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico
- Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd. in Plant City
- Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz
- McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz
- Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr. in Tampa
- Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)
- Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview
- Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
- Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City
- Dorothy York Innovation Academy, 5995 Covington Garden Drive in Apollo Beach
- Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia
- Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St. in Tampa
- Wilson Elementary, 702 English St. in Plant City
- Cannella Elementary, 10707 Nixon Rd. in Tampa
- Erwin Tech, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
- Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672 in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
- Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd. in Dover (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
- Riverview High School School, 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)
Evacuation Zones
- Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A and B
Contacts
- Sign up for Hillsborough County alerts online
- Follow the instructions to register for special needs shelter
- Residents can call 833-HCSTORM or 833-427-8676