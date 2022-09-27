HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd. in Seffner (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St. in Tampa

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St. in Tampa

Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia

Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa

Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway in Tampa (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd. in Valrico

Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview

Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr. in Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary, 4040 19th Ave. NE in Ruskin

Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd. in Odessa

Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd. in Seffner

Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City

Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd. in Tampa

Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd. in Tampa

Shields Middle, 15732 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa

Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr. in Lithia (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon

Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico

Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd. in Plant City

Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz

McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz

Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr. in Tampa

Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr. in Tampa (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview

Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City

Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City

Dorothy York Innovation Academy, 5995 Covington Garden Drive in Apollo Beach

Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia

Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St. in Tampa

Wilson Elementary, 702 English St. in Plant City

Cannella Elementary, 10707 Nixon Rd. in Tampa

Erwin Tech, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

(Pet Friendly, Special Needs) Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672 in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

(Pet Friendly, Special Needs) Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd. in Dover (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

(Pet Friendly, Special Needs) Riverview High School School, 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (Pet Friendly, Special Needs)

Evacuation Zones

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Zones A and B

Contacts