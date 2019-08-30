How Tampa is preparing people with special needs for Hurricane Dorian

Breaking News
Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of a possible landfall in Florida by Hurricane Dorian, now is the time to prepare–especially for people with special needs.

Tampa Police Department has a registry for people with special needs that can help first responders get to and treat them more effectively.

The city of Tampa has a frequently-asked questions page to help navigate the resources the city offers to people who may need special assistance.

Hillsborough County also has programs to help people with special needs prepare and find safe shelter and transportation ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The county’s special needs disaster assistance page can help you prepare for the storm and show you where to go.

