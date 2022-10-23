TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 1,500 people participated in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Raymond James Stadium.

The event helps support care and research efforts offered by the Alzheimer’s Association. Although the event is free, participants are asked to make a donation to assist in fighting the disease.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made online.

Some participants walked to remember a loved one who died from Alzheimer’s or dementia,. Others wanted to show support for those living with the disease.