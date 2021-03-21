Hundreds outraged after age requirement mix-up at a Hillsborough County vaccination site

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of people flocked to Keeney United Methodist Church Sunday morning hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine. 8 On Your side received countless phone calls and messages about the site giving anyone 18 and up a shot.

“There was a representative from Matrix, the vaccine distributor or vendor or whatever they are, they were on site. It was the team lead saying they were starting at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and it would be available to 18 plus,” said Tomas Quintero.

Quintero and many others stood in line, waiting to get the vaccine. Unfortunately, most of the crowd went home disappointed.

“It breaks my heart that people were misinformed and angry. It breaks my heart that people wanted to be healthy and safe but they couldn’t get it here,” said Twanda Bradley, an assistant at Keeny United Methodist.

She was confused when she arrived at the church and saw a long line of people outside of the Matrix Medical Truck.

“We didn’t know what to do. We were hearing when we got on the site that if you’re 18 and up you can get the shot and that’s not what we were told,” Bradley said.

She told 8 On Your Side the church advertised the shots as first come, first served for anyone meeting the state’s requirements. Sunday is the only day they hosted the site.

“Yesterday when we came and walked the site, we knew it was going to be 60 and older,” Bradley said.

Law enforcement was called to clear the crowd and state representatives showed up to make sure the vendor was following the rules.

8 On Your Side asked a Matrix representative about the age mix-up and they referred us to state health leaders. We also reached out to FEMA and are still waiting on a response.