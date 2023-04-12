TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans lined up in the rain outside Raymond James Stadium to buy tour merchandise on Wednesday ahead of the singer’s three-concert series in Tampa.

The first fans in line arrived, armed with lawn chairs and blankets, as early as 10 p.m. Tuesday, which was 12 hours before merchandise trucks were scheduled to open. Shortly before 5 a.m., police directed dozens of Swift’s fans – known as Swifties – to go wait in their cars.

Despite the rain and the long hours on the sidewalk, the Swifties were all smiles as dawn broke and the opening of the merch booth grew closer. Many of the fans brought their non-Swiftie family members along.

“I was excited for the merch, especially the blue crewneck which has gone viral on social media,” said Elena Walters, a Swiftie from Naples. “I was very nervous and anxious about not getting it … So I just dragged my aunt down from Orlando to come with me so I wasn’t alone and in the middle of Tampa at night.”

The merchandise trucks will be open until 5 p.m. in Lot 2 at Raymond James Stadium.

If they can’t make it to the stadium Wednesday, Swift’s fans will also be able to pick up Eras Tour merchandise that is available for sale online at her shows on April 13-15. Trucks will be parked at the Ford Gate, Gate B and the South Plaza starting at 3 p.m.

You can view merchandise prices below.

Taylor Swift merchandise prices

Hoodies – $75

Crewneck sweater – $65

Quarter-zip pullover – $65

Long sleeve T-shirt – $55

Tour T-shirts – $45

Tie-dye tank top – $40

Bejeweled bracelet – $35

Canvas tour poster tapestry – $35

Concert poster with show date and location – $30

Tote bag – $30

Water bottle – $25

Glow baton – $15

