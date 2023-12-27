TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport had more than 200 delays on Wednesday, ranging from 30 minutes to hours.

Airport officials said the delays have mostly been on inbound flights, not departing flights.

“I was very angry,” Theresa Kennedy said. “I’m calmer now, but I’m tired and can’t sleep in places like this.”

Kennedy and her husband arrived at the airport before the sun came up, and said her flight was delayed twice.

Her main concern is her puppy, who she had to call and make arrangements for, since they will not be arriving back home on time.

“If you want to charge extra, charge extra, that’s fine, we were worried about her,” she said.

After visiting their family, the Brooklyn couple want to get home in time for work Thursday morning.

“We’ve been lucky up until now, but I hear it’s been happening a bit,” Kennedy said. “So, airlines are going through whatever they’re going through.”

Many people News Channel 8 spoke with experienced some sort of delay.

Sally Edelman had delayed flights traveling to and from Tampa.

“We were delayed getting here from Greenville, so we’re used to it and we just make do,” she said. “We have a lot of snacks and just hang out. We have our family together, so it makes it fun.”

On Wednesday, their flight was 30 minutes late.

“I would download a movie, a good book, and bring lots of snacks,” Edelman said.

Even with delays, she said her family was able to enjoy the sunshine state over the holidays.

“It was great, being from South Carolina,” she said. “It’s cold, snow, we have fires going, this time it was on the beach; shorts and t-shirts, which was nice.”

There have been a few cancelled flights, so passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport.