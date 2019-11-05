Hundreds of dogs seized from Hillsborough Co. breeder may be available for adoption this month

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials say more than 350 dogs from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa are on their way to “fur-ever homes”.

The dogs will be ready to be adopted during an adoption event on Nov. 17, following the passing of a resolution during Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting.

The proposed rescue adoption fee rates are $450 for dogs under six months of age and $300 for dogs over six months. A $50 discount is being offered to residents of Hillsborough County. This event will be hosted by Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Due to the deplorable living conditions, some of the dogs rescued from Toyland Pet Resort may have medical and/or other special needs and be deemed unadoptable by the Pet Resources Director.

If any dogs are not adopted or if there are any other special needs, they will be sent to rescue organizations at no charge.

Anyone desiring to adopt one of these dogs will be required to sign an adoption contract. The contract will prohibit the sale of any of the dogs for three years after adoption, require a return of any unwanted dog to Pet Resources for rehoming purposes, authorize home inspections by Pet Resources to ensure compliance, and pay a $500 penalty for violation of any these terms.