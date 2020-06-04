Hundreds march through Downtown Tampa protesting George Floyd’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of protesters gathered in Downtown Tampa on Thursday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A relatively small group gathered at Curtis Hixon Park around 4 p.m. Thursday and quickly to almost – if not more than – a thousand people.

The group at one point moved onto Ashley Drive and sat or took a knee for more than eight minutes in almost total silence. The time symbolized how long Floyd was on the ground during his arrest in Minnesota. During that time, a woman chanted Floyd’s final words before his death including, “Mama,” “My back hurts” and “I can’t breathe.”

After marching down Ashley Drive, the group turned onto West Kennedy Boulevard and crossed the bridge over the Hillsborough River.

Another group was spotted from WFLA’s tower camera marching down Bayshore Boulevard.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

