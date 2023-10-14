TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people run through the streets of downtown Tampa Saturday morning, honoring police who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We get to pay tribute to those 32 men and women who have laid down their lives to protect our community,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

For Ashley Bell, the event hit home.

Not only is Bell an officer herself for the Tampa Police Department, but her father was a detective for TPD until he died when Bell was just 14 years old.

“Back in 1998, him and two other officers were killed in the line of duty,” she explained.

Her father, Randy Bell, and Detective Ricky Childers lost their lives on May 19, 1998, while investigating a homicide.

Police said the suspect, who claimed to be a grieving father under a false identity, shot and killed both detectives as they were driving back to police headquarters.

Ashley Bell told 8 On Your Side seeing this many people come back for the Tampa Police Memorial Run year after year means a lot to her and her family.

“Just to see the impact of how much this means to the community really really is very very humbling,” she explained.

The big question is, who crossed the finish line first?

Check your runner here.