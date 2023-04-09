TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hyde Park United Methodist Church is celebrating Easter Sunday with a sunrise service at Water Works park in Downtown Tampa.

They kicked off their Easter service at 6:30 a.m.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion.

Outside of the pretty view, there’s a reason thousands of churches across the world hold traditional sunrise services on Easter.

It serves as a sign of recognition that Jesus no longer lies in the tomb on Easter morning.

The service starts early in the morning and is timed perfectly so that everyone can see the sunrise as the service is going.

You can watch the service live here.