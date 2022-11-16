TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday night was the perfect night to light the Ybor City Christmas Tree.

Hundreds showed up for the annual tradition, now in its 12th year, and with the cooler temperatures, there was a Christmas-like atmosphere on 7th Avenue.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor helped countdown to the tree lightning. Families enjoyed live music, dancing, cookies and hot chocolate.

Children got a chance to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It was a welcome evening for Amanda Sylvers, Jontae Stoakley and their son Jalen. They are from Chicago.

“They got their first snowfall and we got ours too today,” Sylvers said.

Several people wore sweaters and hoodies Wednesday night, a sign of things to come in the Bay area, as the cold weather is headed our way for a few days.

“Temperatures are really going to fall quickly [Wednesday] evening, which will keep us below average for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “We’re going to keep some lingering clouds and eventually, especially toward Sunday and Monday of next week, we’re going to add rain chances back into the forecast.”

Amelia Ramos and her husband brought their four kids to Ybor City for a perfect family holiday outing. She’s a fan of the cooler air and hopes it stays like this for a while.

“Weather is actually great,” Ramos said. “It actually came in on time because it was hot this afternoon, so it worked and it all blends in.”

From the Christmas carols to the hot chocolate, Christmas came early to Tampa and it’s here to stay, at least until the end of the year.

“I know Christmas is about presents but it’s actually not about that. It’s about family and friends,” 7-year-old Jalen Miller Jr. said.