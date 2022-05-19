TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of fans attended the Tampa Bay Lightning watch party outside Amalie Arena Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Sunrise, Florida.

There were all types of fans, from young to old.

“I’m here to support my team,” Marlin Edwards said.

Marlin Edwards has lived in Tampa his whole life, and he’s cheered for the Lightning for as long as he can remember.



He’s gone to watch parties the last two playoffs. On Thursday, he finally made it to his first this postseason game.

“Being surrounded by the music gets your hype for the game,” Edwards said.

There’s no question where his loyalty lies, but he brought some friends out Thursday, who he hoped to turn into new Lightning fans.

“Some of them don’t like hockey but I’m trying to introduce them to the sport,” Edwards said.



Edwards is now looking forward to game 3 Sunday, where the Lightning can take a commanding 3-0 lead.

He said he had no doubt in his team last series against Toronto, and he has no doubt moving forward they can take it all the way.

“The first time we won I was here, second time I could get used to this, back to back, Champa Bay, I have no doubt we can go three in a row,” Edwards said.