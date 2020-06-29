Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s animal hospital closed due to COVID-19 concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s animal hospital will be closing for a time, due to coronavirus concerns.
The animal hospital will be closed from June 30 to July 13 and return to normal business hours July 14, according to the shelter.
During the timeframe, a certified COVID-19 disinfectant service will clean the facilities.
The Humane Society listed three locations on its website for any pet medical emergencies, including:
UrgentVet Westchase / UrgentVet Brandon
813-328-3288 / 813-413-6664
12950 Race Track Rd / 2446 Bloomingdale Ave
Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Holidays: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Veterinary Emergency Group
813-265-4043
238 E. Bearss Ave
Open 24 hours
Veterinary Emergency Group
813-793-7555
1501 S Dale Mabry
Monday through Friday: 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday through Sunday: 24 hours