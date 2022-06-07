TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is seeing more surrenders of animals due to financial insecurity and the shelter is encouraging family members experiencing hardship to consider re-homing.

“Saying goodbye is hard. Right now many families in the Bay Area are surrendering their furry family members due to financial insecurities. If you want a say in what family gets your fur-baby next, consider ‘Pet Rehoming,'” the Humane Society said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the Director of Shelter Operations, Danyelle Ho, the first five months of 2022, saw an average of around 425 surrenders a month.

In 2021, the average was 412 a month, according to the shelter.

While the increase isn’t extremely dramatic, the reason the animals are being surrendered due to financial issues seems to have increased.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has free food and supplies for pets available through its Pet Pantry and “Animeals.” Free annual vaccine clinics are held throughout the year and veterinary card is available.

“If you find that you still need to rehome your pet, please consider one of the rehoming services instead of surrendering your pet to a shelter. You will be able to create a profile for your pet and will have the opportunity to screen potential new homes to find the best fit for your pet,” the shelter’s website states.

You can find those services at Home to Home, Adopt-a-Pet.com and Get Your Pet.