TAMPA (WFLA) — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescued a potbellied pig who was found with a piece of metal shoved into her snout.

The Humane Society said the 5-month-old pig, named Helga, was found in a residential neighborhood and that the metal was placed in her snout to keep her from rooting, which pigs naturally do.

The shelter veterinarians removed the metal from her snout and she is currently recovering.

The Humane Society said Helga will go up for adoption soon, but reminds people that pigs require specialized care and ask any prospective adopters make sure they have the right space, food, and can provide proper medical care for Helga before adopting her.