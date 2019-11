TAMPA (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be having a Black Friday special in the hope of giving many dogs and cats a better chance at finding a fur-ever home!

The deal will help reduce adoption fees by 75% on Friday and applies to dogs, cats, rabbits and “pocket pets” over four months old.

The Humane Society is located on North Armenia Avenue and is open from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here to view adoptable pets at the shelter.