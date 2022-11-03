TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be hosting its 14th annual free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday.

The Humane Society will be offering free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs at the Gardenville Park & Recreation Center, located at 6219 Symmes Road, Gibsonton. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, Feeding Tampa Bay and Echo will also be on-sight offering additional services.

Since the event’s inception, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has vaccinated 15,000 dogs. The shot clinic was initiated after an increase in owner-surrendered animals to the shelter. Owners cited high-cost medical bills and a lack of resources available for low income families.

“There are many Hillsborough County residents that line up before 9 am to guarantee their dogs are one of the 1,000 seen,” the Humane Society said in a press release.

The Pet Resource Center will be on-site giving free rabies licenses to all vaccinated dogs to ensure they are legal. In Hillsborough County, all dogs over the age of three months must have an up-to-date rabies vaccine and license.

Feeding Tampa Bay will be set up to give the community food.

All dogs must be on leashes and litters of puppies will not be accepted. No cats are allowed at the event.