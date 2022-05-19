TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received a large grant from Petco on Thursday to help continue to save the lives of thousands of animals each year.

From medical bills, vaccines and heartworm treatment, caring for just one animal can add up.

Staff was granted $200,000 from “Petco Love” to help to care for the animals at the shelter.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

They’re helping animals like Angel, a 2-month-old terrier who arrived to the shelter on Tuesday dirty, with major wounds. Angel is still recovering with the help of staff and will be adopted by the family who found her when she’s healthy.

Staff said the money will help them in their work, as they saved more than 13,000 animals last year.

“We appreciate Petco Love so much because with the additional money we’ll be able to help more animals in the Tampa Bay Area. This money will link to saving more lives,” said Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.