TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.

“We are in a crisis and completely full therefore will not be able to accept any strays or owner surrender dogs until further notice,” the shelter tweeted.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay noted is it waiving adoption fees starting Tuesday for all dogs 30 pounds or larger. The fee will be waived through Friday.