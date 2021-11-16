Humane Society of Tampa Bay at max capacity due to influx of pandemic puppies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has only been in their new location for a year and they’re already maxed out with animals.

Operations Manager Lon Savini tells 8 On Your Side they’ve seen an increase in the number of puppies and kittens coming in and believe it’s due to the pandemic.

“A lot of animal hospitals in the area either closed or they’ve gone to reduced hours, so obviously pets aren’t getting fixed,” said Savini. “We’re are kind of caught off guard with the influx of dogs coming in.”

The shelter has been forced to get creative with how to house the incoming pets.

“There’s an inside, outside portion within the building that has guillotine doors. When it comes to dogs, we can close that guillotine door and have two for one in that one kennel. We’ve got cat condos set up in everybody’s offices throughout administration other than our normal cat rooms. So there’s cats everywhere.”

Savini said the shelter is running several adoption deals right now in order to get more pets in the right homes. In the meantime, they’re in desperate need of foster homes.

“If you’d like to foster, you can always take the animal home, let it live outside of the shelter until it’s ready to be put up for adoption. A lot of people become foster failures, which is great, because you end up adopting. And if you foster we’re going to provide the food and supplies you need,” she said.

You can call the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at (813) 876-7138 if you’re looking to foster or adopt.