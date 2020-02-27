Human trafficking volunteers head into Tampa Bay strip clubs to help trapped victims

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With high profile events like WrestleMania and Super Bowl LV coming to Tampa, there is a major effort to fight human trafficking.

In fact, one organization led by a woman who sat on Florida’s statewide council on human trafficking plans on heading right into strip clubs to help victims trapped in the industry.

“Even the DJ will say, ‘the church ladies are in the house.’ And then we go back into the dressing room and have an incredible and robust conversation with the women there,” Dotti Groover-Skipper said.

She’s the founder of the HeartDance Foundation. Groover-Skipper and her team realize change doesn’t happen in one conversation.

“Survivors and thrivers will say it takes time to realize that people care for them because they are used to people not caring about them. Then they think to themselves, hey these women keep coming back time and time again. They could be anywhere else on a Friday or Saturday night, but they are here. I must be of some value if they keep coming back,” she said. “It does take some time to build that trust and relationship.”

HeartDance also holds fundraisers to help the children of human trafficking victims. The organization hands out some 100 book bags filled with supplies at the start of the school year. They also bring toys and food to those in need.

