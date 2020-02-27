Human trafficking victims, survivors in Tampa Bay helping others still trapped

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saved from the human trafficking industry, survivor Ewelina Krzanowska is teaming up with state human trafficking experts to help victims.

“People always like to assume that it is a woman’s choice and that’s she’s choosing to be in these dark areas. This is a time in her life where she is really surviving. There is a lot more emotional, mental and, in a sense, physical bondage that a lot of people are not aware of,” Krzanowska said. “It’s not just a ‘why didn’t she just leave?’ That’s not an option. When you’re bound in such a way mentally and emotionally it’s like a paralysis, you kind of think that you can make a movement but you can’t you’re paralyzed and it’s like invisible chains.”

Krzanowska’s foundation – Created Women – will rescue victims trapped in the industry, by giving others hope. It’s the same way she found a way out.

“When these women came in, it felt like – why? Why are you coming in here? Why do you even want to see me? Because the only people that wanted to see me were predators that wanted one thing,” Krzanowska explained.

The mission runs year-round but will ramp up during high profile sporting events like WrestleMania and Super Bowl LV, both being held in Tampa.

