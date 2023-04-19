RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found in a wooded area in Riverview on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they were called to a wooded preserve near Shadow Run and Donneymoor Drive around 7:33 p.m. for reports of a body in the woods. When deputies arrived, they said they found human remains.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to identify who the remains belong to.