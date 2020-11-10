Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Health officials have confirmed a human case of West Nile virus in Hillsborough County, the local branch of the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The department issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory Tuesday, saying that there is a heightened concern more residents could become ill.

The department said it would continue to monitor the situation, and advised residents to avoid getting bit by mosquitos, which is how the virus is transmitted.

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection may include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, health officials recomment the “drain and cover” method:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

