Hulk Hogan, WWE stars announce WrestleMania 36 coming to Tampa in 2020

WrestleMania, the super popular “Super Bowl” of wrestling event is coming to Tampa, the town where many WWE wrestlers got their start.

WWE Hall of Famer and local legend Hulk Hogan helped announce details about the event during a news conference Thursday at Raymond James Stadium, where WrestleMania36 will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

“I’m just so excited it’s finally here in Tampa Bay,” said Hogan. “This is where I fell in love with wrestling.”

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn was also onhand for the announcement. “It is who we area… This is part of a Tampa tradition that has come home in a way we never imagined,” said Buckhorn, who also said he has been given a WWE championship belt to commemorate WrestleMania36.

WWE 14-time heavyweight superstar “Triple H” spoke about the significance of having WrestleMania36 in Tampa and said Tampa is the birthplace of many WWE superstars. “Tampa is ingrained in the fabric of who we are,” he said.

Charlotte Flair, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, talked about how she got her start in Tampa in 2012 after training at the NXT on Dale Mabry Highway.

WWE will also host community events in the Tampa Bay area during the week of Wrestlemania36 including a bully prevention rally, and the Make a Wish Circle of Champions hospital visit event.

Jason Alessi, assistant manager at Alessi Bakery, is excited about the economic impact an event like this will have on our area.

He says anytime there’s an event such as this in town, it’s all hands on deck.

“You know, there’s a lot of catering orders, a lot of specialty cakes, cupcakes, cookie orders decorated with that particular theme. It’s always a big deal and a big event,” he said.

Dave Mercury, local wrestler and assistant coach, is simply excited the big event is coming to town.

“For WWE to bring Wrestlemania, the big premier deal, this is the big one. The Superbowl of sports entertainment here to Tampa, it’s not just to get the eyes of the world here, on Tampa, but the world of wrestling.”

WWE will release details this year about when tickets will go on sale.