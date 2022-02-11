HCSO holds celebration of life for slain Deputy Abigail Bieber

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is set to hold a celebration of life for Deputy Abigail Bieber, who was killed in St. Augustine in an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputy Bieber’s funeral is scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 11 at Countryside Christian Church located at 1850 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

The sheriff’s office said the service will be open to the public and begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister described Bieber as a rising star in his department, adding her aspirations to one day become a detective within the Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Section.

“A hard charger, someone that they would call whenever there was an investigation involving a child because she was such an advocate for children, whether it was that sexual abuse case, that child abuse case, she is always the one who volunteered to take those cases,” said Chronister.

According to previous reports, squadmates called Bieber ‘a bright spot in a dark world’ with fellow co-workers describing her as a young woman with a positive attitude who never shied away from tough investigations. She was described as being kind, genuine, caring, and empathetic with the demeanor of a veteran law enforcement officer.

“Deputy Abigail Bieber was an outstanding law enforcement officer, and by all accounts, an even better person who left a positive impact on every member of her squad and the countless members of our community who she encountered while on patrol,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This tragedy has left our Sheriff’s Office family grief-stricken. There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Bieber’s legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant.”

