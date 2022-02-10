HSCO searching for missing/ endangered teen with depression

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile teen from Lutz.

Deputies said Delany Michael, 15, who goes by “Asher,” left home near the intersection of Parasol Way and Sky Blue Drive in Lutz Thursday at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Deputies said the teen suffers from depression and anxiety and is believed to have not been taking prescribed medications. He also made comments earlier Thursday about the possibility of jumping in front of a vehicle, according to a release.

The teen is described as being 5’11, 165 pounds, medium build, with short blond hair, and an “XO” tattoo on a leg above the ankle. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jacket, gray pants, with white converse style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

