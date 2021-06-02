Howl-O-Scream to return for ’28 killer nights’ starting Sept. 10

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The terrifying haunted houses of Howl-O-Scream are returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, this time, earlier than ever before.

The Halloween event will take place over “28 killer nights with scare zones and haunted houses, including two all-new houses,” according to Busch Gardens.

Howl-O-Scream will run from select dates from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Guests can expect the following ghoulish delights at this year’s event:

Two all-new haunted houses: Dark minds have been brewing new ways to terrify those brave enough to enter two all-new original experiences

Dark minds have been brewing new ways to terrify those brave enough to enter two all-new original experiences Three returning houses with reimagined nightmares: Three fan-favorite frights will come back from the dead to consume guests with fear in new ways

Three fan-favorite frights will come back from the dead to consume guests with fear in new ways Eight scare zones, plus three unpredictable hordes: The scares are everywhere including an unmarked zone and new terrors lurking in every corner of the park

The scares are everywhere including an unmarked zone and new terrors lurking in every corner of the park Fan-favorite “Fiends!” returns to the Festival Field Stage: The raunchy monster dance party will return to its spacious outdoor venue for more devilish antics from Dr. Freakenstein and his gang of ghouls

The raunchy monster dance party will return to its spacious outdoor venue for more devilish antics from Dr. Freakenstein and his gang of ghouls “The Rolling Bones” light up the stage at Dragon Fire Grill: As guests fuel up on a pre-fear feast, the live performance of this skeleton band lights up Dragon Fire Grill with epic covers of classic rock anthems

Tickets to Howl-O-Scream are available now online. Tickets start at $29.99 for a single-night experience. Fun Card and Annual Pass Members can also receive exclusive discounts on tickets.