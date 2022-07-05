TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost Halloween season, so that means auditions for scare actors for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s “Howl-O-Scream” event will soon be taking place.

According to a Busch Gardens’ Facebook event page, open auditions are being held select Fridays and Saturdays through July. No experience is necessary to audition, but actors do have to be at least 18 years old to apply.

This week, auditions will be held on Friday from 3-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in being a scare actor can apply and secure their audition spot online.