TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pivotal point in Florida’s history is on the horizon with a sweeping immigration law that takes effect on July 1.

SB 1718 doubles down on Florida’s employment laws and requires business owners to verify if their employees are legally able to work in the U.S.

On Thursday, The League of United Latin American Citizens hosted a town hall meeting in Tampa to examine how this law will be implemented.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez was a panelist and addressed concerns about how the law could affect undocumented immigrations who may be victims of violent crime.

“I want victims and witnesses of crimes to know that we stand up for them no matter what their status is,” said Lopez. “We want those people to be heard.”

The legislation has prompted are series of protests about how it will affect Florida’s economy.

Some are worried that entry level jobs will go unfilled.

“If you look at the state of Florida and the Latino community, we’re the cornerstone when it comes to the economy,” said Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri, a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens. “We work in the service industry, we work in the agricultural industry, we work in tourism.”

However, others who support the law agree the state will face some setbacks, but it will ultimately create fairness in the business sector.

“Those who hire people illegally are at an advantage against those who are following the rule of law,” said Jonathan Torres. “So, from a business perspective that creates a lot of inequity.”