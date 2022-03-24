TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are in town, getting ready to perform in the 2022 Tampa Bay Airfest that kicks off at MacDill Air Force Base this weekend.

While the team was in town, Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with one of the Blue Angels pilots as a passenger in the Number 7 jet. Before you can even get in the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jet, however, you have to undergo rigorous training.

Like anything adventurous, it starts with signing your life away. But once the paperwork is done, you can move on to the fun stuff.

Amanda was fitted with the iconic Blue Angels helmet, complete with the reflective visor.

Then the crew chief went over some basics about the aircraft itself – including what not to touch inside the plane, and the ejection procedure.

“If you do touch it, kick it, poke it – it’s OK,” Crew Chief Cameron Tuzon explained. “You need at least 40 pounds of pressure for you to get out of the seat.”

After all the education training is when you can finally get strapped in and prepare for flight.

