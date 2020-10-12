How to track and make sure your mail-in-ballot is counted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Election offices across the state have started counting mail-in-ballots for the upcoming General Election. For those who are choosing to vote by mail this election, here is what you need to know to track your ballot.

You can track it online, either through your county’s Supervisor of Election Office website, or by the Division of Elections Voter Information Lookup.

Normally, election offices wouldn’t be allowed to do so prior to the 22nd day before the election, but an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis back in June allows Supervisor of Election offices to begin counting mail-in-ballots as long as they have completed their testing of the election equipment.

Hillsborough County tested their election equipment at the end of September. And as of Sunday, October 11th, more than 127,000 people have voted by mail in Hillsborough County.

Also know if there is an issue with your signature on your mail-in-ballot, your Supervisor of Election’s Office is required to notify you of the issue. You will then have to complete Once a voter learns about the missing or mismatched signature, the voter may complete and return a “Vote-by-Mail Ballot Cure” Affidavit with a copy of identification. The documentation can be returned by mail, email, fax, or in person. The deadline to submit the form and the ID is no later than 5 p.m. (local time) on the 2nd day after an election. Failure to follow the instructions may cause the ballot not to be counted.

The biggest tip is making sure you return your mail-in-ballot on time. It must be at the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. local time on Election Day.

For more information about Mail-In-Ballots, click here.

