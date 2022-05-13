TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As gas prices reach record-high levels in Florida, consumers are looking for ways to save money.

“We just don’t know. I mean, this is such an unstable fuel market that things are changing by the day, by the week,” Mark Jenkins, a AAA Spokesperson. said. “We don’t even know what things are going to do next month. So we just kind of have to grab ahold of something and hold on tight.”

Consumers are having to get creative to save money.

“I’m traveling less, not eating out, eating in, penny pinching,” said Tampa resident Victoria Anderson.

Anderson also uses the cashback app, Upside. Consumers can earn cashback and rebates on everything from groceries to convenience stores to purchases at the pump. To earn cashback, just plug in a copy of your receipt from a qualifying purchase.

“Right now I’m getting back like I’d say $20 a week. I keep filling up everyday so it’s a good app to use,” Anderson said.

Gas tracking apps can help find the lowest prices in your area.

AAA also suggests avoiding buying gas near attractions, airports and interstates, as it can cost more.

The day of the week you fill up can make a difference too.

“This past weekend we saw it, gas prices seemed to trickle a little bit lower and then on Monday they popped up,” Jenkins said. “That seems to happen. Whenever we expect a higher price at the pump it seems to happen on Monday afternoons.”

Multiple gas station companies are offering deals to save at the gas pump. Some companies are offering constant savings, others are offering different scales and deals for their customers.

Here’s a list of some of the deals available, and what it might cost to get it:

At 7-Eleven, membership is free. Just give them a phone number and you can start saving immediately.

The first seven fill-ups will save $0.11 per gallon. After that, drivers will get $0.03 every trip to the pump.

For those who prefer WaWa gas stations, customers can save $0.15 per gallon through June 12 on the WaWa app and pay over the phone.

If you don’t like the red bird or the number guy, customers at Love’s can save $0.05 per gallon on every fill-up by using the GasBuddy app.

If you’re not interested in the savings from WaWa, 7-Eleven or Love’s, there are more options to try.

By registering with BPme Rewards, a mobile app, you can get $0.05 discounts per gallon every fill-up in the fist month. After, if you spend at least $100 per month on fuel, you’ll keep saving that $0.05 per gallon, and special bonus offers on fuel savings will come in through the app as you go. You can also subscribe to BPme’s Price Match program for $1 per month and save on all BP and Amoco fuel fill-ups.

Walmart+ members save $0.10 per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy gas stations, and Sam’s Club fuel centers. The company has 14,000 gas stations across 48 states. Membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year plus tax to unlock the company’s gas savings, and other deals.

Shell station gas customers can also save $0.05 per gallon by filling up at stations with the company’s Fuel Rewards Program. All you have to do is register a phone number and you’ll get $0.05 per gallon every time you fuel up.Nikki Fried announces emergency gas rule aimed at lowering prices

Circle K gas stations have a big savings option too. Sign up for Circle K Easy Pay and get $0.30 off per gallon for the first 100 gallons, or for the first 60 days, whichever happens first. After that, members save $0.10 per gallon as long as they sign up for the Easy Pay debit card and link it with their bank account.