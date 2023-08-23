TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You can now learn why your home in Tampa could start costing you more money.

City leaders will be diving deep into their proposed 2024 fiscal budget tonight, which includes a raised property tax.

The first thing you need to know is that you, a resident in the community, are invited to attend this “Budget in Action” meeting.

The whole point is to provide Tampa residents with a better understanding of why certain departments receive funding and where it will be put to use.

Street repairs, housing, parks, and public safety will be a few areas of discussion at tonight’s meeting at the Police Athletic League in Tampa.

Residents will likely be most inclined to hear why there is a proposed property tax increase in the 2024 budget.

“Now is the time,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “We have had so much maintenance that has been delayed for literally decades.”

The millage increase would cost about $19 per month for Tampa Residents with homes assessed at roughly $280K — a 16% increase.

Mayor Castor said the money would mainly be used to repair roads.

“As a city, if we all chip in then we will be able to lift this city up and grow it to its potential,” Castor said.

She also said the community needs to accommodate the city’s growth.

“That’s over 60,000 people in the last decade, projected to be half a million in 2045.”

The extra money could complete 100 road projects.

Several city department heads will be at the budget meeting to explain how their proposed funding would be utilized.

The Police Athletic League is located at 1924 West Diana Street. The meeting starts at 5:30 and should last until about 7 tonight, August 23.