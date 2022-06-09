TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cheers! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back free beer this summer for guests in honor of the park’s Summer Celebration.

Busch Gardens announced the return of free beer on Thursday. Any guests who are 21 and older can receive two complimentary beers every time they visit now through Aug. 7.

Guests can get their free 7 oz. beers at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks in the Pantopia section of the park. According to Busch Gardens, the taps will rotate throughout the summer. Big Storm Brewery, Yuengling and Anheuser-Busch are among the breweries that will be featured during that time.

The theme park has provided free beer for guests for several years “as a nostalgic nod to Busch Gardens’ history as a brewery.” The promotion typically runs every summer during the park’s summer event.

This year, Busch Gardens is debuting a new Summer Celebration that features all-day entertainment and performances from acts seen on America’s Got Talent.

The Summer Celebration will include a new fireworks show every weekend that includes fountains, lasers and pyrotechnics.