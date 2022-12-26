TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays have come and are just days away from ending. That means for families who sported a real Christmas tree, it’s time to think of how to lay your tree to rest.

For Hillsborough County residents, there are a few disposal options for trashing your used tree. You can remove and dispose of your used Christmas trees in a few different ways, according to county officials.

Options include curbside pickup, taking it to a county waste facilities, or recycling and reusing it. Taking the tree to a waste yard or county facility, or doing curbside disposal, is an option for Hillsborough County solid waste customers.

The county also said the tree can be repurposed by grinding it down for mulch or using it in the yard to feed birds.

For residents taking advantage of curbside pickup, make sure to remove any decorations, lights, and tinsel, and cut the tree up into pieces no longer than four feet and no wider than six inches.

Tree drop off is available at the following sites from 7?:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, minus holidays.