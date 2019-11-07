How to adopt dogs rescued from Tampa breeder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 200 dogs will find their forever homes soon, two months after being rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa.

The breeder facility on East Diana Street was shut down in late September. More than 300 dogs that authorities say were living in overcrowded and deplorable conditions were rescued.

Since then, many have reached out to ask how they can adopt one of the rescued dogs. The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center announced this week the pups are almost ready for adoption.

Here’s how the county says the adoption process for these dogs will work:

PRICING

The pet resource center says about 250 dogs will be available for adoption to the general public. The other dogs seized from the facility are being given to animal rescue groups. That includes dogs with serious medical needs, nursing mothers and very young puppies.

Puppies younger than 6 months will have a $450 fee. All other dogs will be $300. If you live in Hillsborough County, you will receive a $50 discount.

The dogs will be microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

All the money collected will go to veterinary equipment for the pet resource center.

“Prices were purposefully set higher than normal to discourage the possibility the dogs could be adopted and quickly resold for a profit,” the county said in a tweet. “The adoption contract also prohibits the dogs from being sold for at least three years.”

THE APPLICATION

Anyone who wants to adopt one of the dogs has to apply in person this Sunday, Nov. 10 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The application process will take place at the All People’s Life Center located at 6105 East Sligh Avenue in Tampa.

You must bring your ID in order to apply. Only one application will be allowed per household.

“Due to the demand for these dogs and the extensive administrative work, PRC is not accepting applications online,” county officials said. “Only in-person applications will qualify for a chance to adopt.”

The county says it will be screening applicants to make sure they’re not on the Animal Abuser Registry or the county’s list that prohibits them from owning pets. The applicants also cannot have any current pet citations.

LOTTERY

Applicants who pass the screening process will be entered in an adoption lottery. Staff members from the pet resource center will randomly select qualified applicants to adopt.

If you are selected, you will be notified via email.

THE ADOPTION

If you are selected, your email notification will have information on where and when you can adopt a dog. Only one adoption will be allowed per household.

“Please understand, due to the high levels of interest and large number of dogs, there is no guarantee that each selected adopter will be able to adopt a dog or adopt their first preference of breed, age, or gender,” the county said.

If you’re selected to adopt but choose not to, you will receive 50% off adoption of another “ready-to-go” dog at the pet resource center.