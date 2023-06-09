TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Water Department is making temporary changes to its water supply to preserve drinking water quality.

The process is routine maintenance and will take place from Monday, June 12 through Monday, July 3. Customers may experience a change in their drinking water smell, color and taste during this period.

The department will use chlorine instead of chloramine (a mix of ammonia and chlorine) to disinfect its drinking water. This adjustment will prevent bacteria from developing in the water lines.

Those with chlorine sensitivity can take steps to minimize the effects:

Run the tap water for a few minutes before using

Fill a pitcher of water and let it sit for a few hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate

Install a carbon filter on faucet heads or replace existing filters

Effective Friday, June 9, the department stopped purchasing water from Tampa Bay Water, as recent rains have alleviated drought conditions.