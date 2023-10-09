HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools are making an effort to recruit teachers this week.

The school district has more than 30,000 special needs students and not enough teachers to help them learn.

You don’t have to have experience to apply for this job.

The district is holding informational sessions on Monday and Tuesday to learn more about the position. Then they will continue to help you through getting the correct credentials.

A care for kids and a basic education is pretty much all it takes.

“You didn’t go to school to be a teacher, but you got at least a bachelor’s degree, and you have a care and connection with students,” HCPS Professional Learning Supervisor Scott Richman said. “We can help you become a teacher if that’s the case.”

Karlie Orlando works in the special education department at Leto High School.

She made the transition from a marketing career.

“I truly just love the kids,” Orlando said. “They are so eager to talk to you and be with you and spend time with you throughout the day– especially when they know that you care.”

Orlando took part in Hillsborough County’s accelerated preparation program to get certified in Exceptional Student Education.

“We are a huge voice for these kids because they are a little bit more vulnerable,” Orlando said.

The ESE certification program costs $900. You could get half of it back after three years of teaching.

You can also teach while working to get certified.

On top of that, there are many job benefits including life insurance, medical coverage, and a retirement plan.

District officials said they offer competitive starting salaries for this position.

To learn more, go to the district’s informational sessions today, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. or tomorrow, Oct.10 at 1 p.m. They are being held at the Instructional Services Center located at 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa.