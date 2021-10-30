How do I keep my kids safe from sex offenders, drug-laced candy on Halloween?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween is filled with darkness and things that go ‘boo’ and bump in the night, but if you listen to official warnings with caution and beware, your kids will have fun and parents can ensure their safe care.

For example, a treat you pick up may look like your favorite candy or snack, but there is a new warning from the DEA to keep your family safe. Investigators want you to take a closer look because it could be laced with marijuana.

During trick or treating, Central Florida law enforcement does not want children to be tricked into candy that contains THC.

The DEA is issuing a public warning after federal and state law enforcement in the region made several seizures in recent weeks of what’s commonly known as “edibles.”

The problem is, the packaging looks almost identical to the real deal.

Parents are advised to check for a warning label or graphic that indicates the product contains cannabis, THC, or a similar controlled substance.

“Make sure their candy doesn’t seem like it’s been tampered with or unwrapped,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The HCSO also warns about when you should walk up to someone’s door looking for candy.

“If people’s lights aren’t on, their porch lights are not on, don’t go up to the door; never ever go into someone’s house,” Deputy Lusczynski said.

At the homes of more than 2,000 registered sex offenders in Hillsborough County, the lights should not be on.

“They need to know what the rules are what they can and cannot do and particularly what they cant do around Halloween,” Deputy Lusczynski said.

8 On Your Side followed deputies to three compliance checks which are common around Halloween.

“If they’re on probation they’re not allowed to decorate their house or yard to try to entice children they’re not allowed to give candy out or dress up in costume, and that’s our concern making sure kids are safe here,” Lusczynski said

Parents can check the FDLE’s sex offender database before trick or treating. All you have to do is enter your address to find registered predators who may live near you.