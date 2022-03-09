Housing assistance: City of Tampa helping residents with pilot program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will talk about the steps it is taking to help people pay rent on Wednesday morning.

It launched a new pilot program called the Rental and Move-in Assistance Program to help with rising rents costs as the city sees some of the highest rent increases in the country.

The City of Tampa is making $1 million dollars available for housing assistance from general funds. This allows the city with the flexibility to help more people without the limitations of federal funds.

RMAP launched last week. To qualify, you must be moving into a rental unit in city limits or renewing a lease with a rent increase. A single household can make up to $72,380 per year (140% of the Area Median Income). A two-person household can make up to 82,740. A three-person household can earn up to $93,100.

“We understand that increasing the maximum income level from 80% AMI to 140% AMI can significantly assist more Tampa residents in being able to receive rental financial resources and move-in assistance,” said Kayon Henderson, Housing & Community Development Division Manager. “By increasing the maximum AMI percentage, numerous Tampa residents, such as teachers, nurses, restaurant employees, retail employees, etc. may be able to now qualify for security deposit, first and last month’s rent and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy through the City’s Rental & Move-In Assistance Program.”

Assistance may include financial literacy resources, security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and an ongoing monthly rental subsidy.

To apply, visit tampa.gov/rmap.

Approval depends on documentation from both the landlord and the tenant.

“This is just one of many steps to address affordable housing needs in our community, and we can’t and won’t let up on tackling this challenge,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “The need has never been greater, so we are using general funds for the first time to give us more flexibility. Housing is a central part of Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow, but there is no single solution to the housing crunch. We need to employ multiple approaches.”

Mayor Jane Castor is meeting with other city leaders at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Old City Hall to talk about the program.

For more information, call the City of Tampa at (813) 274-7940.

Last week, Leaders with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa announced they have an additional $28 million from the federal government to help residents cover the costs of rent and utilities. Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The program is hoping to help up to 6,000 households.

Renters and landlords can apply here.