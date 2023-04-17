TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County first responders are investigating after a house fire left three dead and two injured Monday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials, emergency crews were called to a home near the intersection of Pritcher Road and Pritcher Manor Court in Lithia.

There, two children and one adult were confirmed to have died. Another adult and child were rushed to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Authorities have yet to provide the cause of the fire. News Channel 8 is working to obtain additional information.

