TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man early Saturday morning whom they said allegedly murdered a woman after an argument.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Kiteridge Drive in Lithia after getting a report of a person down.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead woman with signs of severe trauma to her upper torso, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they learned that the victim had an argument with Matthew Terry, 47, while they were at The Landing Bar & Grill in Valrico — around three miles away from where deputies found her body.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found Terry hiding in an overgrown wooded area off of Lithia Pinecrest Road.

“Deputies who arrived at this horrific scene overnight were able to identify the suspect and worked quickly to detain him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.”This was a violent and isolated incident and this suspect is now facing a First Degree Murder charge for his actions. Our hearts are with the victim, and those who are impacted by this senseless loss.”

Deputies ask anyone with information on the homicide to call the HCSO at 813-247-8200.

