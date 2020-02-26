Hooters burger contaminated with metal sends woman to hospital, Tampa couple claims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ibrahim Ibrahimi recently moved to Tampa so that he could start a new job at MacDill Air Force base.

Before Ibrahimi could start the new job, he and his wife went for a meal out at the Hooters restaurant on West Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa.

Just a few bites into the meal, his wife Nazakat Eminova noticed a problem.

“Less than half-finished, she realized something in her mouth and she pulled out and it was a big, something like a needle, very sharp edges,” said Ibrahimi.

He immediately took out his cell phone and started recording video to document the event. The video shows what appears to be a metal object on the plate and a look of concern on Eminova’s face.

“I don’t know exactly where it came from but it could be it could be a part of a brush, looks like a part of a brush that they brush the grill,” said Ibrahimi.

The couple is extremely concerned because Eminova swallowed another piece of metal before she realized what was going on.

“I feel bad and I feel I can never eat a burger again,” said Eminova.

They called the manager of the restaurant over and, in Ibrahimi’s video, you can hear the manager’s voice. The manager expresses concern and apologizes for what happened, and then offers to call for an ambulance.

Eminova was then taken to Tampa General Hospital where the couple says x-rays have confirmed there is a piece of metal lodged in her throat and in her stomach.

“It’s been very difficult on both of us. The minute we got here they gave her a shot because they said the rusty metal could cause an infection, a very deadly infection,” said Ibrahimi.

The couple has filed an incident report with the Tampa Police Department. A spokesperson for Tampa police says they are investigating and the report is not yet complete.

8 On Your Side reached out to Hooters about the incident and received the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident. We have initiated an internal investigation. Food and guest safety are the number one priority for us, as it has been for the past 36 years.”

