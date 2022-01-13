Honoring Betty White: Hillsborough shelter waives 100 pet adoption fees for late actress’ 100th birthday

Actress Betty White attends an event celebrating over 400 “shop adoptions” at L.A. Love & Leashes in Los Angeles on Monday Dec. 3, 2012. The charity is challenging Angelenos to get as many pets as possible homes for the holidays. (Photo by John Shearer/ Invision for L.A. Love & Leashes/AP Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beloved actress Betty White may be gone, but her legacy – specifically her love and advocacy for animals – still lives on.

The actress who died on Dec. 31 would have turned 100 on Monday, Jan. 17. In honor of that milestone birthday, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is trying to make it easier for 100 pets to find their forever homes.

The HCPRC announced Thursday it will waive all fees for the first 100 dogs and cats that are adopted starting Saturday, Jan. 15. All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered. The shelter is closed on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, but the offer will be valid until 100 pets are adopted.

The center is calling it the Betty White Challenge adoption offer.

“Since White’s death, a social media movement, #BettyWhiteChallenge, has spread rapidly, encouraging people to donate to animal shelters in White’s honor,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The Pet Resource Center is not requesting money but would gladly accept pet treats, toys, and comfort items.”

A lit of suggested items that can be donated is available on the Hillsborough County website. Donations can be dropped off or bought online and shipped to the shelter at 440 North Falkenburg Road.