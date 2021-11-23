Homicide victim reported missing in Pennsylvania on same day remains were spotted in McKay Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – Police in Stephanie Crone-Overholts’ home state of Pennsylvania received a missing person report on the same day a fisherman first spotted part of her remains floating in McKay Bay.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told 8 On Your Side Crone-Overholts mother filed that missing person report on Nov. 11.

Chief Spizarny said Crone-Overholts’ mother told police the last communication she received from her daughter was a message asking for help, but he did provide any additional details.

Tampa police identified Crone-Overholts as the victim from the homicide investigation following the discovery of body parts in McKay Bay.

The right leg recovered from the water had a tattoo with the names Sean, Zach and Greg in three hearts.

“My family and I are devastated,” Sean Overholts, Stephanie’s oldest son, said in a statement. “This has been a living nightmare, It is unimaginable what she went through. My mother will be deeply missed.”

Crone-Overholts had been living in Florida for several months, most recently at a home in Lutz with a man who says he met her by chance at a McDonalds parking lot.

That man, who asked not to be identified, said he struck up a conversation because of her Pennsylvania license plate.

“And she was from Erie Pennsylvania and I had worked for the city of Erie one time 40 years ago,” he told 8 On Your Side on Monday.

He also said he offered her a place to stay because it was obvious she was homeless. He added she did not spend much time at the house and it was clear she had some personal issues.

Neighbors told 8 On Your Side there was a large police presence at his home last week.

“They got a search warrant and they took my van and they’re not going to find anything,” the man said. “There is no evidence in there. There is evidence that she had been in here probably but that’s it.”

Police have located the 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tags they were searching for as part of this investigation, but they won’t say where the car was found.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in this case.