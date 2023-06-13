TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a homicide that happened on North Nebraska Avenue Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were called to the report of an assault in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s with upper body trauma. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they are looking for a man who fled the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Police said the man is in his early to mid-30s and was wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants.

Detectives said the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.