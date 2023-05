TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Homicide detectives have responded to an incident that left one person dead in the Del Rio neighborhood of Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a person’s death in the area of North 50th Street and Pocahontas Avenue.

There is no word on what led to the incident or whether anyone is in custody.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.