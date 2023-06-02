TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue just after 7 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to a hospital and later died.

“Our dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to investigate every lead to solve this senseless act of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact us immediately. Any detail could be helpful.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.