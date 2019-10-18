Homicide investigation underway in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives opened a death investigation at a home in Riverview on Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call around 8:45 a.m. from a female resident who “reported a person down.” Deputies responded to a home in the 9000 block of White Barn Way and began their investigation.

Deputies are currently waiting for a search warrant and are conducting interviews with neighbors.

In a press conference, deputies say the victim is a male in his 20s to 30s with upper body trauma. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. However, deputies say they don’t believe there is any threat to the community or anyone in the neighbor should be alarmed.

“Few details are known at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

